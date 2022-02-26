 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

