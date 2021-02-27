This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
