 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert