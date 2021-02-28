Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
