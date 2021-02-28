Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.