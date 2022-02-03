Morganton's evening forecast: Rain. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
