Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Rain. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.