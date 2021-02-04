 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

