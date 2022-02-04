 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

