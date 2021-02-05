This evening's outlook for Morganton: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
