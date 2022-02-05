This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
