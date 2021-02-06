For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
