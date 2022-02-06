 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 1 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

