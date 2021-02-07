Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
