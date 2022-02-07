Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.