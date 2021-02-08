 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert