Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.