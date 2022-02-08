 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

