Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

