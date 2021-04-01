 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

