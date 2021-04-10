Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly clo…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening in Morganton: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 57F. Winds light and vari…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast call…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for hig…