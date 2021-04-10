Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.