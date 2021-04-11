Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Period…
This evening in Morganton: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly clo…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 57F. Winds light and vari…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast call…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for hig…