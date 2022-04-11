Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Morganton, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 11, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

