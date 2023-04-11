Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Morganton, NC
