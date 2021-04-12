Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Morganton, NC
