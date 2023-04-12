Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Morganton, NC
