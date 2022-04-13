Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Morganton, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

