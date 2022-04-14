Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
