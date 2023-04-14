Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 d…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…