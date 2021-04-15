 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

