Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Morganton, NC
