Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.