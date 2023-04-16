Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Morganton, NC
