Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.