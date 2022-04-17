Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect p…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in M…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rai…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for hig…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. The foreca…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.