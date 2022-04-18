Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Morganton, NC
