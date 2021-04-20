Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.