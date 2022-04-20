Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.