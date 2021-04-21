Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
