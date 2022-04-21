Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.