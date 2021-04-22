 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

