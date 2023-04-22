Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Morganton, NC
