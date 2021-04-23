Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 de…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tod…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree l…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and v…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temper…