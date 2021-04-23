 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert