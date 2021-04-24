 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

