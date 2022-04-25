Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees.…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Monday. It…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It look…
For the drive home in Morganton: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks sh…
This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Friday. It…