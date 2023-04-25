Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. E…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…