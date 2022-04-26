Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.