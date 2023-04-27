Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Morganton, NC
