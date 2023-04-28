Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Morganton, NC
