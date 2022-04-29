Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Morganton, NC
