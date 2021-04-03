Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
This evening in Morganton: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Morgant…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is for…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mainly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Morganton folks should see hi…