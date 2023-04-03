Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degre…