Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Monday. It…
This evening in Morganton: A few clouds overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forec…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Morganton.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…