Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.