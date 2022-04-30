Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Morganton, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

