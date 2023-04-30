The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Morganton, NC
