Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 de…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. To…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mainly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Morganton folks should see hi…
Morganton's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Windy with showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of …